Taylor Swift has once again sent Swifties into a frenzy after being spotted at New York City’s legendary Electric Lady Studios, fueling speculation that new music could be on the way.

The 36-year-old singer arrived at the famed recording studio on Monday evening, drawing attention from fans eager for clues about her next musical project.

Swift’s visit immediately sparked online buzz, with many wondering whether the Grammy-winning artist is back in the studio working on fresh material.

For the outing, the Enchanted singer opted for a retro-inspired look, wearing a mustard yellow and white knit polo sweater from friend Gigi Hadid’s fashion brand, Guest in Residence.

She paired the top with high-waisted flared jeans, Gucci platform sandals and delicate gold jewelry.

Electric Lady Studios holds special significance in Swift’s career. The singer has recorded portions of several recent projects there, including her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department and 2023’s Midnights.

Taylor Swift’s latest studio visit comes amid a busy stretch of public appearances. Over the weekend, she attended a performance of Oh, Mary! on Broadway alongside fiancé Travis Kelce.

The couple later posed backstage with actress Maya Rudolph and members of the cast.

The pop superstar has also been making headlines for several high-profile appearances in recent days. Last week, she attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals in New York and was honored with an induction into the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame, where she delivered an emotional acceptance speech.