Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively lawsuit

Hollywood actor-filmmaker Justin Baldoni’s lawyer has subpoenaed US pop star Taylor Swift amid his legal battle with Blake Lively.

The ‘It Ends With Us’ costars are set to battle it out in court as a US judge has set March 2025 for the trial.

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni last year, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

In his counterclaim, the Hollywood actor-director accused Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.

Baldoni’s lawyer has now subpoenaed Taylor Swift in the case over her alleged involvement in the dispute between the ‘It Ends With Us’ costars.

Read more: Justin Baldoni’s lawyer reacts to Blake Lively’s plan to testify

The subpoena is part of Baldoni’s lawsuit, in which he mentioned a chat with Blake Lively.

In the text message exchange, the Hollywood actress alludes to Taylor Swift as “one of her dragons.”

While Justin Baldoni did not name Taylor Swift in his defamation lawsuit, her first name appears in a text message Baldoni sent to Lively.

Justin Baldoni alleged that Blake Lively summoned him to her penthouse, where Ryan Reynolds and the “megacelebrity friend” praised Lively’s version of the scene.

Swift is believed to be the “megacelebrity friend” referenced in the filing.

Reacting to the subpoena, a spokesperson for Taylor Swift denied involvement in any way in the making of ‘It Ends With Us’.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history,” as per the spokesperson.