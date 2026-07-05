On her special day, Taylor Swift was heartbroken to learn that her beloved teacher, Kirk Schwabe, tragically passed away the same day she married Travis Kelce.

After the highly private ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 3, Taylor Swift learned her former criminal justice teacher, who taught her at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee from 2004 to 2006, passed away at 69 due to renal cancer; his family informed The Telegraph.

Kirk’s daughter, Sarah Gordon, posted an update on Facebook Thursday, indicating his health worsened quickly over recent weeks and resulted in his transition to hospice care.

She expressed that anyone who knew her dad knew he poured his heart into everything he did, adding that he always loved teaching and his students. Before stepping into the classroom, Kirk was a Chicago police officer and shared a close bond with Taylor. After her music career took off, her family reportedly made a special request that he serve as her bodyguard.

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The Life of a Showgirl singer once honored him during her cameo in Garry Marshall’s 2010 romantic comedy Valentine’s Day by naming her character’s teacher “Mr. Schwabe.”

Before passing away, Kirk praised Taylor’s talent during a chat with The Telegraph. He recalled telling her, “You’re a superstar. This is no longer just fun and games. You are it. Everything continues to rise, and the sky’s the limit for you.”

The proud teacher also commented on Taylor Swift’s marriage to Travis, noting that he trusted Taylor’s judgment and knew she would do what was best.

He recalled the 36-year-old pop star’s rise to fame with a hint of panic, remembering his role as her bodyguard. He acknowledged that if anything had happened, he would have been the main person responsible and pointed out that managing security for hundreds of people with unfamiliar hired guards was a challenging task.

Kirk’s wife added that he treated the “August” singer as if she were his own daughter.