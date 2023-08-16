Taylor Swift teaming with Selena Gomez for ‘1898 (Taylor’s Version)’?

The rumours of American singer Taylor Swift teaming up with best friend Selena Gomez and ex-boyfriend Harry Styles for the remake of her ‘1898‘ album titled ‘1898 (Taylor’s Version)‘ are afloat.

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor Swift had vowed to re-record her first six albums so she can control their rights — a process she was contractually allowed to begin in November 2020.

Taylor Swift released ‘1898‘ on October 27, 2014. The revamped version will be released this year on the same date.

She had announced the project in the Los Angeles leg of her ‘Eras Tour.’

Taylor Swift’s fans are expecting more collaborations in the future. She is expected to work with Kendrick Lamar for the remake of her song ‘Bad Blood‘.

It was the fourth single of her ‘1898‘ album.

Taylor Swift now has more number-one albums than any other female artist in history following the recent release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).’

The record debuted at the top of the Billboard charts, becoming the pop queen’s 12th number-one album and surpassing Barbra Streisand for the most among women.

Taylor Swift, 33, has also become the first living artist in nearly 60 years to have four albums in the top 10 at the same time, the organization added.

They include ‘Midnights‘, ‘Lover‘ and ‘Folklore‘.

Billboard said Taylor Swift had also become the first living artist to have 11 albums in the top 200 simultaneously. Her record-breaking feats come as she performs many of her best hits on the fan-frenzied ‘Eras Tour‘.