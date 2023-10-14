‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert film to get early-access screenings in US, Canada

Taylor Swift, the cultural juggernaut known for shattering records, said on Wednesday that the documentary film on her highly successful ‘The Eras Tour‘ will offer one-day early-access showings in the U.S. and Canada.

“Look what you genuinely made me do,” the ‘Anti-Hero‘ singer wrote on the social media platform X.

“Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on Thursday in America and Canada. We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend,” Taylor Swift said.

Previously, Taylor Swift had said the movie, ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,’ would only be released in North America, but it was later announced that it would be screened worldwide.

The film provides movie theater chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and Cinemark with a high-profile title to help fill gaps caused by the actors’ and writers’ strikes in Hollywood.

Last week, AMC’s shares rose 11% after the company said that advance ticket sales for the concert film had topped $100 million globally.

