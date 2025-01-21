Taylor Swift to perform at Gautam Adani’s son’s wedding in India?

American pop superstar Taylor Swift is reportedly set to perform in India for the first time, at the wedding of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s son.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by Indian media, popstar Taylor Swift is in talks for her maiden gig in the country, however, at a private event – the wedding of billionaire business tycoon Gautam Adani’s son Jeet.

According to the buzz, the impending wedding of Adani Group’s heir Jeet with his fiancee Diva Shah, the daughter of diamond tycoon Jaimin Shah, is expected to be the next big fat Indian wedding, after last year’s spectacle of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While no dates have been confirmed as yet, they are expected to tie the knot later this year. And if reports are to be believed, talks with Swift are underway to perform at one of their pre-wedding events.

Quoting a source close to the development, an Indian publication reported, “Taylor Swift’s team is in talks with the Adanis to perform at one of the pre-wedding festivities of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah.”

“Even though Taylor has not confirmed her presence as of now, talks are underway and looks like the grand wedding will mark her first performance in India,” the person maintained.

Also Read: What is brewing between Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift?