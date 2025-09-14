Andrew Santino reveals why he won’t be at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

Taylor Swift is said to be keeping a close hold on the guest list for her wedding with NFL star Travis Kelce, and according to comedian Andrew Santino, he is unlikely to make the cut.

Andrew Santino, who counts Travis Kelce among his friends, revealed on a recent podcast that despite his bond with the Kansas City Chiefs player, he does not expect to be invited to the big day.

He explained that Taylor Swift is the one deciding the names on the list, and in his view, his friendship with Kelce may not be enough to secure him a place at the ceremony.

Andrew Santino also shared that Travis Kelce had hinted about proposing months before it actually happened, though he never disclosed the timing.

The engagement was announced in late August with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce posting pictures from a rose-filled proposal in the NFL star’s Kansas backyard. The diamond ring, believed to be worth up to $1 million, caught as much attention as the couple’s heartfelt announcement.

While Andrew Santino may not expect to attend, he believes many of Kelce’s childhood friends from Ohio will be there, with Swift and Kelce keen to celebrate with those closest to him.

The wedding is expected to take place next summer in Rhode Island, with Taylor Swift already spotted by her fiancé’s side at the opening of his new Kansas City steakhouse. With the singer managing the details of the guest list, the event is set to be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year.

Also Read: When and where did Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get engaged?

Earlier, after Taylor Swift and her beau, Travis Kelce, announced their engagement, his father, Ed, revealed when and where the NFL star actually popped the question to the pop megastar.

After being together for two years, power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement via an Instagram post yesterday. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the pop star wrote in the caption of the five-slide carousel post, featuring their engagement pictures.

This came a month after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end finally launched his relationship with the Grammy winner on Instagram, before she made a special appearance on the ‘New Heights’ podcast of Travis and Jason Kelce, to announce her 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’.