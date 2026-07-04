Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ditch traditional wedding traditions

Taylor Swift didn’t have any bridesmaids but just her brother as the man of honor by her side on her big day.

On Friday, July 3, the “Fate of Ophelia” singer, 36, tied the knot with her boyfriend of three years, Travis Kelce, in a perfect New York wedding at Madison Square Garden. As she walked down the aisle, Swift had the support of her brother Austin Swift, who served as her man of honor.

Travis’ brother Jason Kelce served as his best man during the ceremony, which was officiated by none other than actor Adam Sandler, according to a report for Swift. The two opted to go without a traditional bridal party and had no bridesmaids or groomsmen.

According to a press release by Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, the bride and groom wore Christian Dior Haute Couture, designed by Jonathan Anderson, who is the creative director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections. Swift wore custom Cartier jewelry, and both wore shoes designed by Christian Louboutin, a press release said.

Before her own wedding, Swift had served as a bridesmaid in several weddings for her close friends. She was in Lena Dunham’s wedding to her husband Luis Felber, her childhood friend Abigail Anderson’s wedding to her first husband Matt Lucier, and hometown friend Britany Maack’s wedding.

The pair began dating in 2023 after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at one of her Eras Tour concerts. He was unsuccessful, but later publicly declared he wanted to date the “So High School” singer on an episode of his podcast New Heights.

In September 2023, Swift was photographed at a Kansas City Chiefs game, cheering for Kelce. A source told PEOPLE that the two were “hanging out,” adding that they were in the “super, super early days” of getting to know one another.

Since then, the two have both spoken publicly about their relationship and been seen supporting each other at football games and concerts. While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Dec. 10, 2025, Swift called Kelce “the love of my life.”

Read More: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce slay in iconic his-and-hers Dior couture at wedding

As the singer and Colbert discussed recent big moments in her life, Swift said, “getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back. Those were two things that just might never have happened. They could have just never happened. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, it’s just a matter of time.’ ”

In 2025, Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 26. The couple shared photos of Kelce getting down on one knee in an outdoor, floral-filled proposal.

In the joint post, the caption stated, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨”.

During her appearance on Heart Radio on October 3, 2025, Swift said that she “never thought about” wedding planning until she met Kelce. “You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person,” Swift said.

Ahead of the couple’s nuptials, the pair celebrated with friends at their pre-wedding celebrations. While Kelce’s rumored bachelor party celebration had stops at The Bird Streets Club, a Chris Lake concert, Barney’s Beanery, a NASCAR race at Naval Base Coronado, and a golf simulator, Swift reportedly spent a girls’ weekend in Rhode Island, where her longtime friend Abigail Anderson and several other friends were spotted at Swift’s Watch Hill mansion, per TMZ.