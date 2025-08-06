Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce ready to take next step in their relationship?

Days after Travis Kelce finally hard-launched his two-year-long romance with Taylor Swift on Instagram, the NFL A-lister and pop megastar seem ready for the next big step in their relationship.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Grammy-winning popstar Taylor Swift, who have been together since they first sparked dating rumours in summer 2023, are likely planning to finally move in together, as they were recently spotted house hunting in Cleveland.

Taylor Swift – News and Updates

According to the details, Swift and Kelce visited at least two ‘opulent homes’, which are currently up for sale, in ‘Northeast Ohio’s tony Eastside suburbs’.

While the footballer and singer own their individual mansions in Kansas City and Rhode Island, respectively, insiders suggest that the power couple is looking to settle in his home state, due to Kelce’s affection for Cleveland Heights, where he grew up.

Also Read: Taylor Swift is ‘no longer hot’: Donald Trump

It is worth noting here that this real estate shopping trip of the lovebirds actually happened in June, before Kelce decided to finally debut his affair with Swift on Instagram last month.

Following his 13-picture dump with his family and friends, which also featured his lady love, a source close to the NFL star confirmed that the move wasn’t ‘random’ at all, but rather ‘intentional’.

“They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become,” the insider revealed.