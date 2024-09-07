Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance inspires a new movie

The whirlwind romance of American pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce has inspired a new holiday movie.

As reported exclusively by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s much-public affair will become the subject of Lifetime’s new holiday movie, titled ‘Christmas in the Spotlight’.

According to the details, the American entertainment network has greenlit the project, starring Jessica Lord and Laith Wallschleger, as part of their holiday programming slate for this year, ‘It’s A Wonderful Lifetime’.

Lord stars as Bowyn, a popular musician and celebrity, who despite always singing about love and relationships, hasn’t found Mr. Right yet. She meets Drew, a professional football player, backstage at one of her concerts. He publicly confesses his crush on Bowyn and they start dating.

“With people questioning if their feelings for each other are real or just for show, the pressure mounts from the press, paparazzi, their fans and even their family. The pair has until the end of the holiday season to decide if they want to stay together, or let it go down in flames,” read the synopsis of the title.

Apart from Lord and Wallschleger, ‘Christmas in the Spotlight’ also features Jeannie Mai and social media influencer Haley Kalil, whereas, more details regarding the creative team of the project are awaited.

It is to be noted here that the ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end first began to make headlines in September last year when they went public with their romance.

Meanwhile, the friends of both celebrities have repeatedly confirmed that their relationship is more than just a fling and they will get married soon.