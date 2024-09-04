Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship a planned PR stunt?

Following their first public appearance together, fans of singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were convinced that they would end up being a perfect couple.

The story which was thought to be a story straight from a Hollywood movie came in the middle of a controversy after an alleged pre-planned break-up contract made rounds on social media, a US media outlet reported.

What caught the attention of fans was that the document was written on the headed paper of Travis Kelce’s PR company.

The alleged document revealed a strategy to make their break-up which would be announced on September 28.

The document outlined a supposed plan to release an official statement at the end of this month, three days after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘mutually’ announced their split what the document said would be ‘gracious, respectful and stress mutual respect. ‘

The paper reads: “Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time.”

Later, Travis Kelce’s representatives refuted such a document while maintaining that the couple was doing well and had no plan to split later this month.

It is worth mentioning here that several media outlets, in the past, had accused Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston of being in a ‘showmance’ in 2016.

The two dated for around three months, however, they called it quits in September 2016.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went public with their relationship in September last year when the Hollywood actress-singer took Kelce’s invitation to watch him play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Days earlier, US media outlets, while quoting sources, reported that the American pop superstar is ready to embrace motherhood.

According to the sources, who revealed the inside gossip to a foreign-based celebrity magazine, Kelce was also planning a proposal for Swift, soon after the Eras Tour ends in December this year, whereas, other insiders were of the opinion that she would return to the stage with a big ring on her finger, for final shows.