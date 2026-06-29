Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce ‘send invite’ to Jeff Bezos for $20M Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are apparently already planning a massive wedding bash together that will take place in New York City in 2026. A-list stars, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, will reportedly join hundreds of other guests for the celebration of a lifetime in NYC.

When the event will occur, and how much it will cost; July 3, 2026 at Madison Square Garden – estimated between $10M – $20M

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will host a massive reception at MSG on July 3, 2026 for over 1000 of their friends and family. They plan on holding a private rehearsal dinner a day earlier for about 100 guests. The famous singers and NFL players want their wedding reception to be the largest party of all of them so they decided to host their reception at Madison Square Garden, the best venue in all of Manhattan, New York City.

The estimated price of the wedding reception will range from a modest $10 million to $20 million. Taylor Swift wants her wedding to be absolutely the biggest event of all time – so the venue and cost for the wedding party make sense. A source told TMZ: “It’s not really a wedding in Taylor’s style, I think it’s a celebration after the wedding. It’s totally antithetical to everything she does.”

Those invited; from the Jeff Bezos to an A-list movie stars

Other important A-list individuals are predicted to attend the celebritywedding, too. George Kittle (NFL star on San Francisco 49ers). Other individuals, including musicians, actors, friends, and even family, are rumored to be invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

Some have even confirmed a wedding party, like Selena Gomez being a bride. Other predicted individuals to attend the wedding have the name of Andy Reid, the most influential man in NFL today, George Kittle, Patrick Mahomes ( Chiefs quarterback, that the KC Chiefs just took part in a championship game with) and many many more. One very unexpected invitees listed as attending thewedding reception were even Jeff Bezos ( founder of Amazon and The Washington Post). We can already predict that, this will be an event none of their friends or family ever forget!

Security and Rules: NDA Signed By Those in attendance

Guests have to wear NDA at this event so that all secrets don’t get published until the wedding reception actually finishes.

According to TMZ, any of the invited celebrities who want to get involved must sign NDA agreements to attend the big wedding; Swift already jokes about inviting basically “anybody I have ever talked to” and all fans can’t get enough of her humor, but when referring to a total guest count of over 1,000 people at the wedding party- fans can’t stop calling her wedding “the event of the century.”

One fan even replied to The Pop Hub Instagram post regarding how ridiculous she thought it was that there will be a 1,000 guest count; with an amused “ It’s not a wedding, it’s a SpaceX convention” 92.5 million dollars spent on a ceremony that is only planned for a celebration? It must mean it’ll be the greatest party.