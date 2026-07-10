Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted in California, post-honeymoon

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first public appearance since saying “I do”, appearing from their secluded honeymoon retreat as they touched down in California.

The iconic couple was spotted covered with multiple umbrellas as they disembarked Taylor’s private jet before climbing into a waiting convoy of vehicles, believed to be heading to the singer’s Beverly Hills home.

Following their lavish wedding celebrations, Taylor and Travis escaped to the ultra-exclusive Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, where they enjoyed several days away from the public eye over the July 4 holiday weekend.

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Earlier, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married last Friday in a spectacular ceremony at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and were filmed arriving at Bob Hope International Airport in Burbank on Thursday after several days of complete privacy in Montana.