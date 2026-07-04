Adam Sandler’s friendships with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce predate the superstar couple’s wedding.

On July 3, the Billy Madison star made it official that Swift and Kelce’s wedding would be at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Before leading the 14-time Grammy winner, 36, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, through their “I do’s” in front of their loved ones, Sandler, 59, had publicly expressed his adoration for both the bride and the groom.

Sandler’s participation in the newlyweds’ wedding ceremony comes nearly a year after the comedic actor co-starred in Happy Gilmore 2 with Kelce, who had a cameo in the sequel film. Before its release, the NFL star spoke about appearing alongside Sandler in the movie during a January 2025 interview on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show.

Earlier, in that moment, Kelce mentioned, “Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman and Happy Productions, it was off the chain is every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen, and that was a dream come true. That was awesome”.

Around the July 2025 release of Happy Gilmore 2, Sandler praised Kelce in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Sandler noted, “Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell. He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say”.

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He also called Kelce “a great actor and a great human” as well as “a stud.” In the same Entertainment Tonight interview, Sandler spoke about Swift, who previously shared a sweet moment with him and his daughters Sadie and Sunny at the Los Angeles premiere of her Eras Tour film in 2023.

“Taylor is incredible,” said the Uncut Gems star at the time. “Taylor is so damn nice to my family and has always been. My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm”.