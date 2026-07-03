Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Is Blake Lively on the guest list?

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s grand event comes closer, guests have started to arrive to spend time with the star couple’s family.

On July 2, according to TMZ reports, Blake Lively, along with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was spotted in Lake Placid.

In the photos, the pair cheered on their daughter Betty as she competed in a horse show at a local farm, nearly 300 miles away from Swift’s wedding festivities at Madison Square Garden (MSG). Betty competed in several events throughout the day, placing first and second.

Meanwhile, in the city, several celebrity guests were seen arriving at Madison Square Garden for what is believed to be Swift and Kelce’s rehearsal dinner. The star-studded guest list includes Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Greg Olsen, and Aric Jones, all of whom attended the night’s event.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Celebrity crowd lights up NYC

The popstar and NFL player’s wedding comes nearly a year after they announced their engagement on August 26, 2025. The couple’s romance began after Kelce revealed that he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at one of her Eras Tour concerts. Although he was unsuccessful, he publicly declared his interest in Swift on his New Heights podcast in July 2023, and they began seeing each other shortly afterwards.

Later, in October 2023, the pair confirmed their romance when they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. In June 2025, Swift and Kelce made their red carpet debut, and two months later, on August 26, they revealed they were engaged in a joint Instagram post.

As Swift and Kelce’s relationship evolved, she and Lively began to distance themselves amid Lively’s legal battle with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

Before Lively and Swift’s decade-long friendship “halted,” according to a source, they remained close, and Swift is godmother to Lively and Reynolds’ three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty. Swift has even featured the kids in her music.

James has a voice cameo in Swift’s Reputation track “Gorgeous,” while James, Inez, and Betty are all name-dropped in Folklore. In May 2023, Lively brought James and Inez along to the Eras Tour as they proudly supported their “aunt” Taylor. But in May 2025, a source told PEOPLE that the two were “taking some space” from one another. The reports of the shift in the friendship came after Swift was served a subpoena from Baldoni’s lawyers.

In August 2025, a source told PEOPLE, “Taylor and Blake aren’t speaking.” In January 2026, Swift and Lively’s private text messages were unsealed due to the legal dispute, leaving Swift wanting to “stay away from the drama,” a source told PEOPLE.

According to the sources, “Swift was just being a friend to Blake, and it’s turned into something bigger than she ever expected. She never thought private messages would become public.”