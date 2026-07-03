Josh Hart revealed that as the grand Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding event is coming closer, so are the fake guest list rumors.

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart replied to his fellow player, Jeremy Sochan, in a lighthearted exchange of online conversations. In his latest post on his X handle, he asked What about me? @joshhart, can I be your plus 1? Hours later on Thursday, Hart responded, “lol bro this fake news,” seemingly denying that he and the other Knicks starters, including Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, had been invited to celebrate with Swift and Kelce.

Swift, lately, was seen jumping up and down and dancing with her pals, which include diehard Knicks fan Mariska Hargitay, as the team came back from a 29-point deficit to win the game, 107-106.

The wedding festivities for Swift and Kelce began on Thursday, July 2, with guests seen arriving at MSG, the Knicks’ home arena, for what is believed to be a rehearsal dinner.

Read More:Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Is Blake Lively on the guest list?

Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Erin Andrews, and Greg Olsen were seen arriving at the venue for the festivities around 6 pm. PEOPLE confirmed earlier Thursday that Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, had arrived in New York City.

After previous reports suggested the five starters from the Knicks’ championship-winning team had received invites to celebrate with the Chiefs tight end and the music icon who cheered on the team courtside during their historic comeback win over the Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Hart, 31, seemed to deny the rumors.