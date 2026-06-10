Taylor Swift gave fans more than a movie premiere on Tuesday night as she transformed the Los Angeles debut of Toy Story 5 into a surprise live music event.

The 36-year-old pop superstar made an unexpected appearance after the film’s screening, taking the stage to perform her newly released soundtrack song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for the first time in front of a live audience.

Dressed in a bright yellow gown that differed from the white Erdem minidress she wore earlier on the red carpet, Taylor Swift was greeted with enthusiastic cheers as she appeared after the credits rolled.

The surprise didn’t end there.

Following her performance of the record-breaking track, Swift welcomed legendary songwriter Randy Newman to the stage. The pair delighted the audience with a rendition of the beloved Toy Story classic, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” creating one of the night’s most memorable moments.

In total, the Lover singer performed for around nine minutes, giving moviegoers an unexpected concert experience to cap off the premiere.

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I Knew It, I Knew You, which reunites Swift with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, marks her first new music since the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, in October 2025.

Directed by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 sees the return of franchise favorites, including Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie, and Tony Hale as Forky.

Toy Story 5 is set to hit the theaters on June 19.