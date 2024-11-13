Taylor Swift, Tyla triumph at MTV Europe Music Awards

Pop megastar Taylor Swift was the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, picking up four trophies at the Manchester ceremony in England, which included a tribute to late singer Liam Payne.

Taylor Swift, who had led nominations with seven nods, won Best Artist, Best Video for her collaboration with Post Malone’s ‘Fortnight’, Best Live and Best U.S. Act. Currently in North America for her Eras tour, she thanked fans via a video message.

“The fact that you have honoured the tour, everything that’s happened with the album this year, the video, it’s just unbelievable,” said Swift, who released her latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ in April.

South African singer Tyla followed with three prizes – best Afrobeats, best R&B and best African act.

The awards resumed after last year’s Paris event was cancelled shortly after the outbreak of the Gaza war, in which Israel’s military is fighting Hamas militants.