Belgium university launches course dedicated to Taylor Swift

A Belgian university has launched a course dedicated to analyzing the lyrics of the prolific American singer Taylor Swift’s songs.

A foreign news agency reported the course titled ‘Literature: Taylor’s Version‘ at Ghent University. It is said to be the first such subject in Europe.

Elly McCausland, who authored the blog of the same name, will curate the ‘Literature: Taylor’s Version‘. The songs would be used to connect literature from Medieval times to the Victorian.

Students, even those who are not Taylor Swift fans, can enrol themselves for ‘Literature: Taylor’s Version‘.

“The purpose of the course is to think critically about Swift as an artist and writer, and to use the popularity of her music as a ‘way in’ to a corpus of literature that may have shaped her work,” the course outline stated.

The students would get graded on a reflection report, which can be presented as a song or a 4,000-word analytical essay.

Elly McCausland, speaking with the media, said she can’t wait to start teaching the subject.

“I’ll be delighted with everything that happens during this course. I’m excited to see what the students come up with,” she said.

