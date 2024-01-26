Taylor Swift is the latest victim of explicit AI-generated pictures

American pop superstar Taylor Swift is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the menace of artificial intelligence, with her explicit AI-generated images spreading quickly on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Protect Taylor Swift’ topped the trends on the micro-blogging site X, formerly termed Twitter, on Friday, after fake, AI-generated, pornographic images of the singer circulated on the platform, drawing outrage from millions of Swsifties.

The huge and loyal fanbase of Swift attempted their best to sink the number of altered images of the ‘Cardigan’ singer shared under the hashtag ‘Taylor Swift AI’, by making supportive posts for her.

While no official statement was shared from her reps immediately, the sources close to Swift told the international publications she is upset on the matter and is considering legal action.

“Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear, these fake AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and or knowledge,” said a source close to the singer.

“The Twitter account that listed them does not exist anymore. It is shocking that the social media platform even let them be up, to begin with. These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone,” the person added.

Wedding bells ringing soon for Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce?