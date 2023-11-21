29.9 C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Taylor Swift suffers wardrobe malfunction in concert

American pop superstar Taylor Swift was dubbed as ‘real-life Barbie’ after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a recent concert.

As per the video going viral on social media sites, singer Taylor Swift suffered a major wardrobe malfunction last night, during her final show of the ongoing Eras Concert Tour in Rio De Janeiro.

When the ‘Cardigan’ signer was in the middle of introducing her next set, the heel on one of her sparkly knee-high Christian Louboutin boots broke off.

While the mishap could have forced any other performer to pause the performance, Swift handled the situation like a maestro. Completely unfazed by the accident, she maintained the posture and continued the set being tiptoed, reminding her millions of fans of the iconic ‘Barbie’ moment of Margot Robbie, from this year’s blockbuster movie.

A Swiftie shared the video of the accident on the micro-blogging site X and wrote, “Taylor swift is so real life barbie that even he broken heel didn’t effect the position of her foot.”

Lauding the pop sensation, another reiterated, “Taylor Swift IS the real life barbie,” while one of them noted, “Queen for a reason ❤️🔥.”

Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift romance

