Taylor Swift wins MTV Video Music Awards for ‘Fortnight’

US pop superstar Taylor Swift has won the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) for her song “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The singer broke several records as she won seven VMAs this year, bringing her all-time total to 30, equalling Beyoncé for most VMA wins of all time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Megan Thee Stallion presented the trophy to Taylor Swift who thanked her fans and all those involved in making the ‘Fortnight’ music video, including Post Malone, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles.

“Directing this video and putting it together and writing it was the most wonderful experience. And that is because of all the people that I got to make it with,” she said in her speech. “The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was like the most fun video to make.”

The pop star also praised her boyfriend Travis Kelce for always being there for her and cheering her throughout the filming of the music video.

“Something that I’ll always remember is that when I would finish a take and I’d say, ‘cut,’ and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it. And that one person was my boyfriend Travis [Kelce],” Taylor Swift said.

Read more: After Kamala Harris endorsement, Taylor Swift urges fans to vote

With the win, she extended her record for the most-awarded artist in the category, as she previously won for “Bad Blood,” “You Need to Calm Down,” “All Too Well: The Short Film” and “Anti-hero.”

This was the third time in a row that she has been awarded VMA for video of the year, becoming the first ever artist to do so.

Taylor Swift won the award last year for “Anti-hero” and in 2022 for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”