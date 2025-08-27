Details emerge on price, diamond of Taylor Swift’s engagement ring

Reports about Taylor Swift’s engagement ring began making rounds on social media soon after the singer announced that she was engaged to Travis Kelce on Tuesday.

The couple took fans by surprise after confirming their engagement in a joint Instagram post.

They shared a carousel of photos, showing the moment Travis Kelce proposed to the singer-songwriter in a rose garden.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption of the Instagram post read.

One of the photos included a close up shot of a diamond wedding ring on Taylor Swift’s finger.

Jewelry experts have now suggested that the ring would cost the NFL star around $550,000.

According to experts, the engagement ring weighs around eight karats, while the stone is set in Victorian-style gold mounting.

As per the experts, the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went for antique and vintage styles, which have seen a surge in their popularity in recent years.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made their first public outing in October 2023.

The singer-songwriter recently announced her new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’ on Kelce and his brother Jason’s ‘New Heights’ podcast earlier this month.

In an interview earlier this month, the NFL star opened up about the events leading to their meeting and how they fell in love.

“We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f— off,” he said.