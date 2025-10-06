Taylor Swift's career retirement speculations answered

After the drop of her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, Taylor Swift was reportedly speculated to be stepping down from her career.

The 35-year-old renowned star Taylor Swift is near to starting a new life with her fiancé, Travis Kelce; talks of the singer started.

During her interview on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, the Lover crooner disclosed all her future plans, putting all rumors to rest.

Read More: Charli XCX drops cryptic video amid Taylor Swift feud

In the interview, when the host asked about his last album, the Grammy winner responded, “What? No,” hilariously calling it a “shockingly offensive thing to say.”

She said, “It’s not why people get married… So they can quit their job,” the singer said, referring to her personal life when she announced her engagement to the NFL player.

Meanwhile, the new album split admirers, with many finding the lyrics to the tunes to be quite “cringe” and a few believing that her characteristic “depth” was missing this time.

On the other hand, amid ongoing speculations of Charli XCX being the main subject of Taylor Swift’s newly released album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, she gave fans a sneak peek at her own creative process by sharing a video from a recording studio.

In a post on X(Formerly known as Twitter), on October 5, Charli XCX shared a video inside a recording studio with an engineer seated facing the mixing board. The video features several string instruments creating a gradual swelling sound, followed by two notes played in quick succession.

Charli, whose birth name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, offered little insight into the musical moment, simply captioning the post with a text-based heart.

Notably, after the release of Taylor Swift’s album on October 3, fans pointed out that the song ‘Actually Romantic’ was a quick interpretation as a response to Charli’s track ‘Sympathy is a Knife’ taken from her 2024 album ‘Brat’.