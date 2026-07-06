Sister of Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith, Ashley Smith revealed herself lucky lady for possessing Tay Tay’s bouquet.

On Sunday, taking to her official Instagram handle, she posted a carousel of images featuring herself with the iconic bouquet. In the caption, she noted, “Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory”. She further mentioned, “And somehow…I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet. So here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way”. At the end of her caption, she mentioned, “Congratulations, Taylor & Travis! Cheers to forever T&T!”

An X user claimed that these followers seemed like Queen Anne’s Lace wildflowers. The lucky bouquet catcher further reflected on her belief that it would bring her fortune and love. In the pictures, Ashley can be seen taking a mirror selfie with flowers in a glittery black dress, apparently at the venue and also posing with the bouquet while lying on her bed.

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Ashley also posted a picture of a white lace wedding handkerchief that Taylor and Travis gifted to their guest at their wedding. A note on the handkerchief read, “So it’s gonna be forever…”

The date of their nuptials, “July 3”, and the city where it took place, “New York City,” was also embroidered on it, along with two uppercase “Ts” joined with Two hearts.

Trey and Travis have been close friends and teammates, while Ashley also works as the NFL star’s manager.