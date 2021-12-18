Tea vendor faces Sindh govt’s wrath for hosting Murad Saeed, Imran Ismail

UMERKOT: A man selling tea at a roadside stall had to face the wrath of the authorities in Umerkot district of the Sindh province after Federal Minister Murad Saeed, who is outspoken against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail made a brief stopover there, ARY NEWS reported.

It emerged after Murad Saeed shared a video of the vendor from his Twitter handle, who could be seen narrating the ordeal he had to face at the hands of the provincial authorities.

The vendor could be heard saying that he arranged a small tea party in honour of the PTI leaders after they held a public gathering in the district.

پرچی چیرمئین کی “جمہوریت” دیکھئے ایک غریب بندے کا ڈابہ آج غیر قانونی ہوا کہ مراد سعید اور گورنر کو چائے کیوں پلائ ؟سندھ میں حکومتی مافیا عوام کا خون چوس رہا، زرداری کے “بہادر بچے” وردی میں موت بانٹ رہے اور سوال پوچھنے والے مارے جاتے ہیں ۔ ۳۰ کو لاڑکانہ میں ملاقات ہوگی انشاءاللہ pic.twitter.com/NHLjVScLOL — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) December 18, 2021



“Soon after the news spread, the authorities visited my roadside stall and asked me to bring down the PTI flag,” he said adding that on refusal, they declared the stall as illegal and threatened him of dire consequences.

Read More: MURAD SAEED HOLDS PPP RESPONSIBLE FOR RUINING KARACHI

Murad Saeed while commenting on the entire episode taunted that ‘this is the democracy of a parchi chairman’ that a poor man’s roadside stall is being declared illegal for hosting Murad Saeed and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

He lamented the PPP leadership for threatening people in the province opposing the party and said that he would meet them in Larkana on December 30 to challenge their rule.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!