The Ted Lasso cast revealed their character details during an interview.

During an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, the cast members opened up about their characters’ build-up during season 4.

Reflecting on her character, Rebecca, Hannah Waddingham described how she is more positive and confident in this season, showing her new side, saying, “I think that Rebecca is probably in the strongest, most full-of-clarity moment.”

Waddingham further revealed, “She’s quite different this season, which I’ve really enjoyed. She’s absolutely there because she wholeheartedly wants to be,” she added. Rebecca in the new season is more radiant and happy; her relationship with Matthew is flourishing.

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Furthermore, Rabecca’s best friend Keeley, played by Juno Temple, reportedly “has a lot of fun” in the season. “Yeah, she has a lot of fun, and she knows that she is utterly supported by AFC Richmond, and they have her utmost support. So she flourishes, absolutely flourishes this season,” Hannah further added.

Moreover, Juno also shared a few insights into her character, Keeley, saying, “I would say as one word, I would say patience is an important thing for Keeley this year, that she’s to learn more patience,” she says, adding that to reveal too much more would be giving away spoilers.”

As for Jeremy Swift’s role, Higgin, the character will have two fun plotlines, “Well, there are two little admin arcs,” he clarifies. “One very early on, which is about the team, and the other one later on is about the ownership of the team, and they were both great fun to play,” Jeremy teased. It is pertinent to mention that Ted Lasso season 4 premiered on August 5, 2025.