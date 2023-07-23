Teen commits suicide after watching YouTube video

In a shocking incident that went viral in no time, a teen committed suicide after watching a YouTube video.

The teen who was identified as Udhay was watching videos on YouTube for a few hours. After a while, he went inside the room and hanged himself.

The mother of the teen said that her son was in the room for long time which worried her. She tried to open the door but she couldn’t.

After failing to open the door she called the neighbors who broke the door and found that the teen has hanged.

He was immediately moved to hospital but the doctor said that he was already dead. It’s still unknown which video made the child commit suicide but the police investigation is underway.

In a separate incident, a 39-year-old man committed suicide after killing his 36-year-old brother-in-law over an ‘old land and money’ dispute.

The incident took place in the Lohta area of India’s Mirzapur district, wherein a 39-year-old man – identified as Dinesh Sharma alias Pintu – shot himself after killing his brother-in-law Gopalji.

In a statement, Indian Police Officer Amit Kumar said that Dinesh opened fire on Gopalji at the latter’s residence in Bakharia village and fled the scene.

Upon reaching Bankat village in the Lohta area, Dinesh shot himself with his “licensed 12-bore repeater gun and died on the spot”, the police officer added.