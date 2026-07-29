Teen drowns trying to save four-year-old boy in Karachi

A 17-year-old boy lost his life after jumping into the Sohrab Goth stream, Karachi, in an attempt to rescue a four-year-old child who had fallen into the water.

According to details, the tragic incident took place in the Sohrab Goth stream near Allah Asif, Gulzar-e-Hijri, in Karachi.

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A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that as soon as the Central Command and Control Centre received the emergency call, a water rescue vehicle, divers and ambulances were dispatched immediately to the scene.

Police identified the teenager as Gulab. According to officials, the four-year-old boy, identified as Shavez, accidentally fell into the stream while riding his bicycle. Gulab jumped into the water in an effort to save the child.

Read more: Father drowns in Rawalpindi’s Lai Nullah while trying to save son

Rescue teams later recovered Gulab’s body, while the search for four-year-old Shavez remains under way.

Deputy Commissioner Central, Taha Saleem, later visited the scene. He said the location where the incident occurred falls within the jurisdiction of the East District.

He added that rescue operations had begun immediately and that the full rescue team remains engaged in the search for the missing child.

Earlier, a father and his six-year-old son drowned in Lai Nullah, Rawalpindi, while the father was attempting to rescue the child.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred near Gulistan Colony when the child fell into the nullah. The father, identified as 36-year-old Mehrban, immediately jumped into the water in an attempt to save his son, Zahid.

Both father and son were swept away by the strong water current, officials said.

Rescue 1122 teams launched a search operation, with expert divers taking part in efforts to locate the bodies. Officials said the strong flow of water was creating difficulties during the operation.

Ambulances were also dispatched to the scene to provide immediate medical assistance if required.