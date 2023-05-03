Teenage boy dies after falling from ride at Karachi’s Clifton park

KARACHI: A teenage boy aged 17 years lost his life after falling from a swing ride at Clifton park in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

A 17-year-old teenage boy has fallen from a swing ride due to the alleged negligence of Clifton Park’s administration. After the horrific accident, the park administration closed the swing ride that met the accident.

Police said that an investigation was launched into the death of 17-year-old Waliullah after falling from the swing ride. Police added that the youth was a resident of Quetta who came to Karachi for picnicking along with his friends.

In July 2018, a girl had died and 18 other people got injured as an amusement park swing ride collapsed near Old Sabzi Mandi in Karachi. Two women were critically injured in the amusement ride collapse incident.

