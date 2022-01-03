Teenage girl allegedly raped by three men in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A 14-year-old girl has allegedly been raped by three men in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital Peshawar, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Phando police station in Peshawar. Police said that three men fled from the scene after raping a 14-year-old girl in the KP capital.

The victim girl was shifted to a women police station from where she will be shifted to the hospital for medical examination.

A case was registered against the unidentified men and police started raids to arrest them.

READ: CRICKETER YASIR SHAH, FRIEND BOOKED IN TEENAGE GIRL’S RAPE CASE

Earlier in December last year, a married woman had been raped by one of the dacoits after being abducted in a suburban village of Bahawalnagar.

The incident had taken place in the vicinity of Madrasa police station. It emerged that a woman was abducted by a gang of dacoits and being raped by one of them.

The criminals had also snatched cash and jewellery from the victim woman. Police had registered a case against the rape and robbery case.

Police had said that a manhunt was launched for the criminals and the woman was shifted to the hospital for medical examination.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!