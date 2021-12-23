Married woman abducted, raped by dacoits in Bahawalnagar

BAWALNAGAR: A married woman was allegedly raped by one of the dacoits after being abducted in a suburban village of Bahawalnagar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Madrasa police station. It emerged that a woman was abducted by a gang of dacoits and being raped by one of them.

The criminals have also snatched cash and jewellery from the victim woman. Police registered a case against the rape and robbery case.

Police said that manhunt was launched for the criminals and the woman was shifted to the hospital for medical examination.

Earlier in November, a married woman had been gang-raped during a robbery bid in Okara.

Two men had barged into a house located in Mohallah Ahmed Shah, a locality in Okara, Punjab and robbed valuables. Later, the men had raped the woman upon robbery resistance.

A case was registered into the shocking incident, while an investigation has been launched. Rape cases are on the rise across the country especially in Punjab.

