Woman gang-raped during robbery bid in Okara

OKARA: A married woman was gang-raped during a robbery bid in Okara on Friday, ARY News reported. 

As per details, two men barged into a house located in Mohallah Ahmed Shah, a locality in Okara, Punjab and robbed valuables. Later, the men raped the woman upon robbery resistance.

A case has been registered into the shocking incident, while investigation has been launched. Rape cases are on the rise across the country especially in Punjab.

In one such incident, a woman was raped during a robbery attempt in Faisalabad, last year.

10 men barged into a house located in Islam Nagar, a locality in Samundri, Faisalabad, while one of the men of the muggers’ group raped the woman.

Read more: Female nurse gang-raped during robbery bid in Lahore

On September 9, last year, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial.

