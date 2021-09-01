14-year-old boy allegedly raped by dacoits in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: A 14-year-old boy has allegedly been raped by the four dacoits in Sindh’s Jacobabad city, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The terrifying incident took place in Jacobabad city. According to police, four armed dacoits allegedly raped a teenage boy after looting the cash. Police officials registered separate cases of rape and dacoity following the incident.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the nominated persons including three known and one unidentified man belong to Shahdadkot. It stated that the accused took the teenage boy hostage after looting cash from him.

Police said that raids are being conducted and the accused will be arrested soon.

READ: SCHOOL WATCHMAN RAPES FOUR-YEAR-OLD BOY IN KARACHI

Earlier in the day, an incident of gang rape was reported in Lahore, the capital city of Punjab province.

Two girls were kidnapped from Lahore’s Shahdara area and were moved to Gujjarpura.

The girls were gang-raped by three men in the Karol Khatti factory in Gujjarpura, the police said and added that the rapists, later fled the crime scene easily.

The police said that the factory owner has been taken into custody, while raids are being carried out for the arrest of the rapists.