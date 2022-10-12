Teenage girl ‘gang-raped, filmed’ in Lahore

LAHORE: In yet another incident of sexual assault in Punjab, a teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped and filmed in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the first information report (FIR) of the incident, the incident took place in Lahore’s Raiwand area where a teenage girl, who was going with her siblings, was kidnapped at gunpoint and gang-raped inside a car.

The suspects also recorded videos of the act on their mobile phones, said the FIR.

Police have launched an investigation into the case.

Incidents of sexual assaults on women have been on a rise in the recent past.

Last month, a beggar girl was kidnapped and ‘gang-raped’ by unknown men in Lahore on Thursday, ARY News reported, quoting police.

According to the FIR, the girl, who was begging in Lahore’s Sundar area was kidnapped and later raped in Haveli Lakha.

The abductors also kidnapped a six-year-old boy, while the rape-victim girl managed to flee from their custody and reached police station, the FIR read.

