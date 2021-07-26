Teenage girl ‘kidnapped’ in broad daylight in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons in broad daylight in Rawalpindi on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident took place when the teenager with her brother was returning home from her grandmother’s house. Unidentified men forced her into a car and drove away.

The Khana police station of Rawalpindi has registered a case on the complaint of victim’s mother.

Police have launched an investigation and started a search operation to recover the girl and arrest alleged kidnappers.

In another incident that was reported in the Chauntra Police Station remits of Rawalpindi on June 24, a woman and her 14-month-old son had been brutally assaulted resulting in the sudden death of the minor while she conceded severe wounds.

READ ALSO: Lahore man shoots dead sister, ex-brother-in-law: police

According to the police, the 14-year-old died on the spot succumbing to the injuries caused by the suspect who assailed them using a sharp object. The suspect was identified as one Wajid.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Punjab Inam Ghan took notice of the incident and instructed RPO Rawalpindi to furnish a report on the matter soon.