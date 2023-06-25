Teenage girl raped, murdered in Okara

OKARA: A teenage girl was rapped and then murdered in the premises of Saddar, Okara, ARY News reported.

As per details, the brother of the 17-year-old rape victim said that several boys of the village abducted her from the home.

He claimed that the boys then raped her before they murdered her and hanged her dead body from a tree.

Furthermore, police took the dead body in their custody and carrying out further investigation.

Earlier, a TikToker girl was allegedly gang raped by three men in the Matiari district of Sindh.

As per details, a TikToker girl was called by some men to New Saeedabad tehsil of Sindh’s Matiari district where they gang raped her. The girl alleged that Waqas Mallah along with his friend raped her.

Police lodged a case against the suspects, however, no arrest was made so far. The victim girl complained about police inaction to arrest the nominated persons. She said that she is receiving threats from the accused.

In a separate incident, another girl from Lahore had been ‘gang-raped’ by three men including her ‘friend’ which whom she came into contact through the popular TikTok video-sharing app.

In her police complaint, the girl stated that she befriended a boy, Shiraz, through the TikTok app 20 days ago and later she reached the Samanabad area after being called by him. She added that Shiraz asked her to sit in his car where two men were also sitting there. The girl claimed that she was gang-raped by all three men at gunpoint inside the vehicle.