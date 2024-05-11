Teenage girls killed in Karachi traffic accident

KARACHI: Two teenage girls were killed as they were hit by a speedy vehicle in the Korangi Industrial Area of Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The deceased girls were identified as 14-year-old Nafeesa and 15-year-old Sana who used to work at a factory in the Korangi Industrial Area.

The girls were crossing the road when they were hit by a speedy vehicle. The driver has been arrested by the police.

Earlier in a similar incident, a man was killed while his daughter sustained injuries in a traffic mishap in Clifton Block 2.

Separately, a woman was killed and two others sustained injuries after being hit by a car in on Defence Morr Akhtar Colony Road on March 17.

The accident resulted in the death of a woman identified as Iqra, whereas her two sisters Noreen and Ambreen were injured.

The police officials said that the incident occurred when the three sisters were hit by a speeding car while crossing a road.