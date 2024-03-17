Woman killed in Karachi car accident

KARACHI: At least one woman killed and two others sustained injuries after being hit by a car in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred on Defence Morr Akhtar Colony Road in Karachi where a speeding car hit the three sisters.

The accident resulted in the death of a woman identified as Iqra, whereas her two sisters Noreen and Ambreen were injured.

The police officials said that the incident occurred when the three sisters were hit by a speeding car while crossing a road.

Earlier, one woman died and four others were injured after a passenger bus overturned at Native Jetty Bridge, Karachi.

According to the rescue officials, the driver was over speeding the passenger bus which got out of control and overturned at Karachi’s Native Jetty Bridge claiming the life of a woman, leaving four others injured.

Meanwhile, the rescue officials swiftly reached the accident spot and initiated the transportation of the injured individuals to the nearest hospital for medical assistance.

In a separate incident, a minor girl was killed while two other persons sustained injuries in a road accident in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

According to details, the accident occurred near the city’s Perfume Chowk area where a speeding car hit a rickshaw, killing 8-year-old girl on the spot while her mother and rickshaw driver were wounded.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Jinnah Hospital. Meanwhile, police have arrested the woman driver of the car.