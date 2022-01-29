Teenager crashes car into fast-food restaurant, gets driving ban

A teenager was handed a two-year ban from driving after he crashed his vehicle into an outlet of a fast-food restaurant in the United Kingdom.

A report by UK-based media outlet Sky News reported the incident took place in West Sussex county of South East England.

A representative of the Sussex Police stated that the 19-year-old Taylor Steel, who hails from Ashington town, took the meaning of restaurant “drive-through” facility too literally.

Read More: Man drops to knees seeing restaurant closed during a snowstorm

Taylor Steel’s alcohol consumption was three times higher than the drink-driving limit, which prompted the car crash. He went into police custody after failing a breath test.

The man admitted to drinking beer at a pub before he drove his car. However, he claimed that he was unaware of the reason for his driving or his destination.

Earlier, a video of a vehicle crashing into a restaurant in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh went viral.

The footage, shared by a foreign news agency, shows the uncontrollable vehicle crashing into the front of the eatery. A man, sitting close by, had a narrow escape.

The car’s hood and the left side reportedly suffered heavy damage.

Comments