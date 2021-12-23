Teenager killed in aerial firing at Faisalabad wedding

FAISALABAD: A wedding ceremony in Faisalabad turned into mourning on Thursday night after a 14-year-old boy was killed in an aerial firing during a wedding function, ARY News reported.
According to the police, the teenage boy, whose identity is unknown, died when a wedding party guest fired in the air during the marriage function in the Faisalabad neighbourhood.
The teenage boy was rushed to a nearby hospital after a bullet hit him in the head but succumbed to his wounds.
Soon after the incident, police immediately reached the site and launched a probe against the bride, while the suspect easily managed to flee the scene.
Also Read: Celebratory aerial firing in wedding event kills 10-year-old girl
Police have registered a case against the suspect, while further investigation is underway.
In a similar incident that was reported this year in November, a 7-year-old girl had been killed in an aerial firing by a policeman during a wedding ceremony in the Qayyumabad area of Karachi.
Reportedly, a 7-year-old girl, Sadia, died when a wedding party guest fired in the air during the marriage function in Karachi’s Qayyumabad area.
Read More: Groom arrested for aerial firing at his wedding ceremony in Karachi
The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her wounds, said rescue sources, adding that she was hit with four stray bullets.
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!