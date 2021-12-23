Teenager killed in aerial firing at Faisalabad wedding

FAISALABAD: A wedding ceremony in Faisalabad turned into mourning on Thursday night after a 14-year-old boy was killed in an aerial firing during a wedding function, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the teenage boy, whose identity is unknown, died when a wedding party guest fired in the air during the marriage function in the Faisalabad neighbourhood.

The teenage boy was rushed to a nearby hospital after a bullet hit him in the head but succumbed to his wounds.

Soon after the incident, police immediately reached the site and launched a probe against the bride, while the suspect easily managed to flee the scene.

Also Read: Celebratory aerial firing in wedding event kills 10-year-old girl

Police have registered a case against the suspect, while further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident that was reported this year in November, a 7-year-old girl had been killed in an aerial firing by a policeman during a wedding ceremony in the Qayyumabad area of Karachi.

Reportedly, a 7-year-old girl, Sadia, died when a wedding party guest fired in the air during the marriage function in Karachi’s Qayyumabad area.

Read More: Groom arrested for aerial firing at his wedding ceremony in Karachi

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her wounds, said rescue sources, adding that she was hit with four stray bullets.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!