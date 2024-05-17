Teenager killed in Karachi call center firing

KARACHI: In a gruesome incident, a matric class student was shot dead in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

Some unidentified individuals reportedly opened fire inside a call center located in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi, in which a young citizen, named Abdullah s/o Mehmood, lost his life.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the unidentified individuals shot Abdullah with the intention to kill, while further investigation is underway to arrest the culprits involved in this heinous crime.

The police officials sealed the call center, cordoned off the area, and called the Crime Scene Unit to collect the evidence related to the case.

However, the police officials found a pistol from the crime scene.

Last month, a boy in Karachi killed his friend for consuming a burger, supposedly ordered for a former girlfriend.

The police authorities have completed the investigation of the murder, which occurred on Feb 8 in Defence Phase 5, and prepared a report – a copy of which is available with ARY News.

According to the report, the dispute arose when the victim – identified as Ali Keerio, son of a sessions judge – consumed the burger meant for the suspect’s girlfriend. The suspect, Daniyal, is the son of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nazir Ahmed Mirbahar.

The investigation revealed that Daniyal invited his girlfriend, Shazia, to his house on the day of the murder. His friend, Ali Keerio, and his brother, Ahmer, were also at the house.

The suspect ordered two burgers for himself and Shazia to eat. However, Ali Keerio allegedly ate half of a burger sending Danial into a rage.