Karachi boy kills friend for ‘eating’ his girlfriend’s burger

KARACHI: In a bizarre incident, a boy in Karachi killed his friend for consuming a burger, supposedly ordered for former’s girlfriend, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The police authorities have completed the investigation of the murder, which occurred on Feb 8 in Defence Phase 5, and prepared a report – a copy of which is available with ARY News.

According to the report, the dispute arose when the victim – identified as Ali Keerio, son of a sessions judge – consumed the burger meant for suspect’s girlfriend. Suspect, Daniyal, is son of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nazir Ahmed Mirbahar.

The investigation revealed that Daniyal invited his girlfriend, Shazia, to his house on the day of the murder. His friend, Ali Keerio, and his brother, Ahmer, were also at the house.

The suspect ordered two burgers for himself and Shazia to eat. However, Ali Keerio allegedly ate half of a burger sending Danial into a rage.

The altercation turned deadly, as the suspect grabbed a guard’s rifle and fired at Ali Keerio, severely injuring him. Ali succumbed to his bullet wounds in the hospital.

The investigative officer has completed the inquiry and submitted the report to senior officials, declaring the police officer’s son guilty of the crime. The accused, Daniyal Nazeer, is currently behind bars while the case is under trial in the court of law.