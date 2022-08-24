Teenagers storm into fast food restaurant, steal burgers and drinks

A bizarre incident saw 50 teenagers storming into one of the chains of a fast-food restaurant and stole burgers and drinks.

A report by a foreign news agency mentioned the students ransacked the eatery located at Clumber Street in Nottingham city in the United Kingdom.

Teenagers abused the staff too. Police arrived at the scene where 20 teenagers had stayed behind.

A restaurant’s spokesperson said they were left “shocked and appalled” by the incident.

“We’re aware of an incident that took place at our Clumber Street restaurant on Sunday night,” he said. “We were shocked and appalled by the incident which has absolutely no place in our restaurants.

“The incident was reported to the police who attended the restaurant. We will continue to support the police with any further investigations.”

Police said they are investigating the incident very seriously.

“We are treating this incident very seriously. This is a commercial burglary as the group forced their way behind the counter of a business and stole food and soft drinks. It is completely unacceptable,” the police stated.

