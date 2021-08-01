Teens under 18 with study visa may get Covid vaccine, sources say

ISLAMABAD: Students under 18 years of age willing to go abroad with a valid study visa are being assented to get Covid shots in a new development on Sunday, sources have told ARY News.

The students who have yet to reach their sanctioned minimum age limit, 18 years of age, to receive Covid shots will now be jabbed as to fulfill their requirements of boarding international flights.

Those who have a valid study visa and are willing to go abroad for their studies may get their vaccination now.

They will be given the shots of moderna vaccine whose stock was just recently availed by Pakistan and which was dedicated for only those above 18-year of age who suffered terminal illness.

Starting tomorrow, all the citizens above 18 years of age will be administered moderna vaccine as well as those who are willing to study abroad but are still underage for the vaccination age limit.

Planning limited Covid restrictions so people aren’t troubled, Umar says

Separately today, ahead of possible nationwide Covid restrictions amid rising numbers of infections, federal planning minister Asad Umar and special aide on health Faisal Sultan held on Sunday a presser to lay out statistics and possible restrictions on the cards.

We are planning targeted restrictions with coordinated plans so that people are least troubled, said Asad Umar while noting that Pakistan has fended off Covid carnage that has wreaked havoc in the other regional countries.

He said everyone witnessed the ravaging of India and Iran, the planning chief noted adding that Pakistan has nevertheless been steered off safely in all the preceding waves of the pandemic.