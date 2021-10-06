Telegram, Signal benefit from Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp outage

Messaging applications Telegram and Signal made most of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram’s hours-long outage as they got millions of new users on that day.

Pavel Durov, Telegram application’s founder and chief executive announced that the application saw 70 million users and said that it was a record for an increase in their service’s registration and activity.

“I am proud of how our team handled the unprecedented growth because Telegram continued to work flawlessly for the vast majority of our users,” he stated on his Telegram channel.

However, not everything was perfect as the increase of users affected the application’s speed.

“That said, some users in the Americas may have experienced slower speed than usual as millions of users from these continents rushed to sign up for Telegram at the same time,” he added.

It had touched the billion downloads mark.

Signal, which is one of WhatsApp and Telegram rivals, claimed that they got millions of new users as well.

This is not the first time that Telegram and Signal have capitalized at Facebook’s expense.

Earlier this year, they got millions of new users while WhatsApp struggled to clarify their terms of policy regarding privacy.

Brian Acton, the executive chairman of the Signal Technology Foundation, said that even slight glitches and events can have a tremendous impact in the digital world.