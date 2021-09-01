Tight race expected for WhatsApp as Telegram crosses billion downloads

Telegram has entered the one-billion-downloads club marking a massive achievement for the instant messaging application as it is now vying for the most trustworthy app ever since the famous and leading WhatsApp announced some controversial amendments in privacy rules.

The social messaging app is seemingly fast becoming known amongst people because of some new tools if offers.

It can be used for plain messaging, multimedia sharing, while also for corporate settings, jobs and team management.

Although, it is not what Telegram is generally famous for. Its core function and focus is to present a secure way to message and call people, something which made it a refuge for people disillusioned with Facebook’s WhatsApp.

Telegram now has 1 billion downloads and counting. It was revealed as a search of the app’s name was conducted via SensorTower’s platform (where users search any name of a company or app and have their data growth return to users and know the status).

Telegram vs. WhatsApp

Telegram and WhatsApp have always been linked within the app industry, especially after the data and privacy debate WhatsApp’s policy change had brought.

Many also have said WhatsApp is the inferior application between the two, as it still is ‘unsafe’ despite having apparent end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp being dubbed a relatively unsafe messaging app comes due to Facebook’s data stakes on users’ choices and cookies. It aims to collect and share data with the social media company for its ad business to thrive.

This practice was frowned upon by users and has been denounced by companies like Apple and others. Telegram’s popularity followed the controversy.

Telegram Safety

Telegram has always boasted its safety and security features.

But it needs to be noted that only the secret chat option of Telegram has end-to-end encryption.

The company says application’s services are all stored in a cloud and do not share the data with any application or company.