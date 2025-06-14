Temba Bavuma creates history as first undefeated WTC captain

South African captain Temba Bavuma has recorded his name in the cricketing history as he became the first skipper clinch the World Test Championship (WTC) title unbeaten.

South Africa celebrated a historic victory in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025, defeating Australia by five wickets at Lord’s to claim their first major ICC title in 27 years.

The Proteas, chasing 282 runs, were propelled by Aiden Markram’s sensational 136 and Temba Bavuma’s gritty 66 despite a hamstring injury, ending decades of heartbreak and earning widespread praise for their captain’s exceptional leadership.

During this WTC cycle, Temba Bavuma led South Africa in eight games, with the Proteas winning seven and drawing one. Overall, Temba Bavuma has captained South Afirca in 10 Test matches, winning nine and drawing one, meaning he is still undefeated.

In the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, Temba Bavuma struck a match-winning 66 in the second innings after scoring 36 in the first innings. Despite blowing his hamstring early in the second innings, Bavuma bravely continued to bat and put together a match-winning third wicket partnership with Aiden Markram, scoring 147 runs.

In Test cricket, the South African captain has now scored 30 or more in nine straight games. Ted Dexter, the former captain of England, is the only skipper in Test cricket history to register more consecutive 30+ scores.

Aiden Markram’s superb century make South Africa win historic World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia after decades of heartbreak in major tournaments.

South Africa removed the unwanted tag of chokers on the global cricket stage as they sealed a five-wicket victory over Australia in the World Test Championship final. It is the first major title the Proteas have won in 27 years, their only other being the 1998 Champions Trophy.

At the start of Day 4, South Africa was 213-2, needing 69 runs to clinch the title. Markram and captain Temba Bavuma resumed their innings with scores of 102 and 65 respectively.

Bavuma was able to add only one run to his score before being dismissed by his Australian counterpart, Pat Cummins, in the third over of the day.

Following this, Mitchell Starc removed Tristan Stubbs for 8 runs, giving Australia a glimmer of hope for a comeback.

However, David Bedingham and Aiden Markram quickly extinguished that hope. The two added 35 runs for the fifth wicket, guiding the Proteas toward a historic victory.

Markram was eventually dismissed by Josh Hazlewood just inches away from victory, scoring a classy 136 runs off 207 balls, including 14 boundaries.

With only six runs needed to win, Kyle Verreynne joined Bedingham and contributed four of those runs, including the winning run, ending South Africa’s ICC title drought.