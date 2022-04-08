Temperature may soar to 41C in Karachi today: Met office

KARACHI: Temperature may rise to 41 degrees centigrade in Karachi on Friday as westerly winds from seaside in the city have stopped, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted.

According to the met office, the temperature in the city currently stands at 33 degrees centigrade and will remain between27.5 degrees centigrade to 41 degrees centigrade.

“The humidity remains 30 percent in the city while winds are blowing from north west at 12 nautical miles per hour,” it predicted and added, “the temperatures will improve after restoration of westerly winds in the city in Friday evening.”

Karachi is witnessing hot weather from the last couple of days after Pakistan Meteorological Department Wednesday forecasted very hot and dry weather persists in Karachi with maximum temperature between 39–41 Celsius.

Maximum temperature in the city and adjoining areas will remain 39–41 Celsius on Thursday and 38–40 C on Friday, according to the weather report.

According to the Met Office very hot and dry weather to persist over central and upper Sindh with maximum temperature ranges 42-44 degree Celsius.

