Teoscar Hernandez belts 2 homers as Dodgers top Rockies

Right-hander Emmet Sheehan took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and Teoscar Hernandez hit a pair of home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 7-2 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Sheehan became the third Dodgers starter in four games to take a no-hitter through five innings after Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow did it Saturday and Monday, respectively. Both of those no-hit bids ended in the ninth inning.

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts also homered for Los Angeles (81-64), which moved two games in front of the second-place San Diego Padres in the National League West.

Sheehan (6-3) matched a career high by lasting seven innings. He allowed three hits and one walk while falling one short of his career high with nine strikeouts.

Hunter Goodman hit his 30th home run of the season for the Rockies (40-105), who extended their franchise record for losses in a season. Right-hander German Marquez (3-13) gave up five runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out two and walked one.

The Dodgers improved to 10-2 against the Rockies with the finale of the season series set for Wednesday.

In his return to the starting lineup after missing nearly a week with a contusion on his right hand, Will Smith doubled in the second inning and scored on a Marquez wild pitch for a 1-0 Dodgers lead.

A Shohei Ohtani walk in the third inning was followed by Betts’ home run, increasing the lead to 3-0. It was Betts’ 17th of the season.

In the fourth inning, Hernandez hit his first home run since Aug. 20, for a 4-0 lead. Los Angeles made it 5-0 in the fifth on an RBI single by Ohtani. Freeman and Hernandez hit home runs in the eighth.

Sheehan gave up his first hit in the sixth when Kyle Karros lined a leadoff single to left field. Karros is the son of former Dodgers power hitter Eric Karros, who has the most home runs in the franchise’s Los Angeles history with 270.

Karros scored the lone run off Sheehan on a single from Tyler Freeman.